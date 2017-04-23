Hundreds flee Mosul fighting as others return to liberated areas

Heavy two-way traffic of carts carrying children, clothes, and the elderly crowded the main Baghdad-Mosul road on Sunday as hundreds of Iraqis fled heavy fighting or made their way back to areas liberated from ISIS.



"Islamic State blew up my house with TNT to shield against air strikes," said Hossam Saleh who now lives in rubble because he has nowhere to escape to.



Others were walking back into the city, eager to reclaim their homes after their neighborhoods had been retaken from ISIS by U.S.-backed security forces.



Iraqi forces have taken much of Mosul from the militants who overran the city in June 2014 .



Hundreds of thousands of civilians are still trapped in western Mosul, where Iraqi forces are making slow progress against ISIS in what is a labyrinth of narrow streets.



As of April 20, some 503,000 people have been displaced from Mosul, of whom 91,000 have returned, according to the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR.

...