Egypt's Sisi visits Saudi Arabia as tensions ease

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi received a royal welcome from King Salman as he landed Sunday in Saudi Arabia for a visit to boost ties after months of tension.



Sisi met Salman on the sidelines of an Arab League summit in Jordan last month to break the ice after months of apparent tensions between the two allies.



Saudi Arabia supported Egypt with billions of dollars in aid after Sisi toppled Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 when the president was head of the Egyptian army.



Saudi Arabia is opposed to the now outlawed Muslim Brotherhood to which Morsi belongs.

