Palestinian teen stabs, wounds 4 Israelis: police

A Palestinian teenager stabbed and slightly wounded four Israelis in Tel Aviv on Sunday, police said, adding that the suspect was arrested.



Earlier Sunday, authorities announced the arrest of six Israelis, including two soldiers, suspected of racist attacks against Arabs using knives and other weapons.



A wave of unrest which erupted in October 2015 has claimed the lives of 261 Palestinians, 41 Israelis, two Americans, one Jordanian, an Eritrean, a Sudanese and a Briton, according to an AFP count.

