Plight of Palestinians spans five generations

As a boy, Palestinian Abdullah Abu Massoud fled the war over the creation of Israel in 1948 and sought refuge in the nearby Gaza Strip.



As an adult, Abu Massoud was displaced again when Israeli forces captured Gaza, along with the West Bank and East Jerusalem, in 1967 . He escaped to Jordan, where he has been living in a refugee camp for 50 years.



In April 1968, the Abu Massouds and other displaced Palestinians from Gaza boarded a truck to Jordan's border.



Palestinians wanted Israel to accept moral responsibility for the plight of refugees.



Today, 5.3 million Palestinians and their descendants are registered with UNRWA in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, making them eligible for health and education services.



Most Palestinians in Jordan received citizenship as descendants of refugees from the neighboring West Bank, which was under Jordanian control for two decades, until 1967 .



Circumstances vary for displaced Palestinians like the Abu Massouds.



In Syria, about 400,000 of the nation's 560,000 Palestinians were displaced in the civil war.



Most of the 2.2 million UNRWA-registered Palestinians in Jordan have citizenship, arguably ending their refugee status.

...