German foreign minister to press Israel for two-state solution

Deep and "unbreakable" ties between Germany and Israel are part of Germany's national identity and pillars of its foreign policy, but Berlin will continue to press for a two-state solution, Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Sunday.



Gabriel will visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial Monday and meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel and Palestinian government officials, his spokesman Martin Schaefer told reporters Friday.



Lack of progress on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict poses a long-term threat to Israel, Norbert Roettgen, head of Germany's parliamentary foreign affairs committee, told broadcaster Deutschlandfunk Sunday.



Roettgen said Israel was profiting from in-fighting among Palestinians and tensions elsewhere in the region which had shifted the focus away from the Israeli-Palestinian issue.

...