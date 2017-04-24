Mattis visits Djibouti home to key U.S. base

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis Sunday visited Djibouti to bolster ties with the tiny and impoverished African country that is home to an important base for U.S. counterterrorism forces, including drones.



Mattis, the first Trump administration official to visit Djibouti, met with President Ismail Omar Guelleh and greeted U.S. and French troops. He was accompanied by Marine Gen. Thomas Waldhauser, head of U.S. Africa Command.



For years the U.S. has operated a fleet of armed drones, initially from Djibouti's Camp Lemonnier, and now fly from a separate airfield.



U.S. special operations commandos are based at Lemonnier for counterterrorism missions in Somalia and elsewhere in the region.



At a news conference with Mattis, the commander of U.S. Africa Command Marine Gen. Thomas Waldhauser said there have been about six pirate attacks on vulnerable commercial ships in the past several weeks.

...