Israeli attack on Syria military camp kills three

An Israeli attack against a military base for the Syrian pro-government National Defense Forces in southern Syria killed three NDF members Sunday, the NDF and an activist group said.



The attack targeted the Al-Fawwar camp in Syria's southwestern Qunaitra province is used by the NDF, which command some 90,000 fighters across Syria.



The NDF official told AFP that two fighters were also wounded in the Israeli attack, but said it was unclear whether the damage was inflicted by an airstrike or shelling.



The latest Israeli attack came as Syrian government forces captured the central town of Helfaya and adjacent villages, boosting security in nearby areas loyal to President Bashar Assad, and marched deeper into a rebel-held neighborhood of Damascus, Syrian state media.

