Cement multinational CEO resigns after Syria deals

FILE PHOTO: Chief Executive Officer Eric Olsen of LafargeHolcim, the world's largest cement maker, addresses a news conference to present the company's 2016 results in Zurich, Switzerland March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo
LafargeHolcim CEO set to step down over Syria controversy
Cementing deals with Syrian armed groups
Cement giant admits 'unacceptable' practices at Syria plant
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
LafargeHolcim CEO set to step down over Syria controversy
Cementing deals with Syrian armed groups
Cement giant admits 'unacceptable' practices at Syria plant
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE