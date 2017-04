A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on March 20, 2017 shows a damaged area in an industrial zone between Jobar and Qabun, on the eastern outskirts of the capital Damascus, after Syrian government forces pushed back a surprise assault by rebels. Rebels and allied extremists, led by former Al-Qaeda affiliate Fateh al-Sham Front, launched an attack early March 19, on government positions in east Damascus, initially scoring gains. AFP PHOTO / HO / SANA