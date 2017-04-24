Iranian court rejects final appeal of jailed British-Iranian charity worker

Iran's Supreme Court has upheld a five-year jail sentence for a British-Iranian charity worker who was convicted on unspecified charges relating to national security, her husband said on Monday.



Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested by the elite Revolutionary Guards in April 2016 at a Tehran airport, as she was about to return to Britain with her two-year-old daughter after a family visit.



Iranian media have said she was convicted of plotting the "soft overthrow" of Iran's clerical establishment, a charge denied by the Foundation and her family.



The British ambassador to Iran last year visited Zaghari-Ratcliffe's daughter Gabriella, who has been placed in the care of her Iranian grandparents.

