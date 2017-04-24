Drone strike kills 3 civilians, four militants in Yemen- residents

Three Yemeni civilians were killed when a drone attacked four suspected Al-Qaeda militants traveling in a vehicle in the southern part of the country, residents and a local official said on Monday.



Residents said the attack in al-Saeed area of Shabwa province on Sunday afternoon was by a United States drone, part of a campaign by President Donald Trump's administration against Yemen's Al-Qaeda branch.



In late January, at least 30 people were killed in a U.S. commando dawn raid in southern Yemen, including at least 10 women and children, in the first such military operation authorized by President Donald Trump.

...