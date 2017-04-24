Israel charges teenager accused of US bomb threats

Prosecutors charged an Israeli-American teenager on Monday with making more than 2,000 threats against Jewish institutions, airlines, police stations and even a professional basketball team's plane, Israel's justice ministry said.



The charges follow a wave of bomb threats to Jewish institutions in the United States that helped spread fears over whether antisemitism was rising in the country.



While the U.S. and Israel have an extradition treaty, a justice ministry official told AFP on Monday that he would be tried in the Jewish state.



A wave of bomb threats to American Jewish institutions since the start of the year helped spread fears of a surge in hate crimes and antisemitic acts in the United States.

...