Aid agencies call for life-saving support to Yemen

Aid agency Oxfam called on donor nations on Monday to step up life-saving assistance to millions of civilians in Yemen facing starvation and disease, rather than providing arms to fuel the deepening conflict.



The food crisis could worsen if the international community does not send a clear message that a coalition attack against Hodeidah, the strategic Red Sea entry point for some 70 per cent of Yemen's food imports, would be "totally unacceptable," Oxfam added.



The U.N. has so far only received 15 percent of $2.1 billion sought in aid for Yemen this year.



MSF, which supports 12 hospitals across Yemen, uses Hodeidah and other ports to bring in medical supplies but has begun airlifting goods to Aden, Hodeidah and Sanaa, Ventura said.

...