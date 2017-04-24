Palestinian leader on hunger strike sees health decline: NGO

Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti's health has declined seriously over the past week after he joined a hunger strike with more than 1,000 other prisoners in Israel, an NGO said Monday.



Barghouti, 57 and serving five life sentences over his role in the second Palestinian intifada, is refusing medical treatment, according to Amani Sarahneh of the Palestinian Prisoners' Club NGO.



Barghouti is popular among Palestinians, with polls suggesting he could win the Palestinian presidency.



For Palestinians, the prisons have become a stark symbol of Israel's occupation.



Some 850,000 Palestinians have been incarcerated since the start of Israel's occupation 50 years ago, Palestinian leaders say.

...