Syrian refugees become New York City tourists for a day

After fleeing war in Syria and arriving in America with her family four months ago, for one day Mona Hafez is not a refugee. She is a tourist seeing the sights of New York.



Hafez was one of 150 refugees last week treated to free tours of the U.S. cultural capital, complete with a pizza lunch, in a charity drive organized by a New York guide desperate to make refugees feel welcome at a time when President Donald Trump wants them banned.



Miller does magic tricks to put the children at ease.



In Syria her husband owned a shoe store. But like other refugees in the group, they have yet to find jobs, first trying to learn English.



None of the refugees who spoke to AFP said they had experienced any prejudice in the U.S. They live in Elizabeth, a diverse New Jersey town in the shadow of Newark Liberty International Airport.

