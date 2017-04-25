From aspiring stylist to militant widow

Islam Maytat thought marrying an Afghan-British businessman was her ticket to a new life as a fashionista in London. Instead she became a widow living under militant rule in Syria.



At just 23, the young Moroccan spent three traumatic years in northern Syria under Daesh's (ISIS) so-called "caliphate".



Tens of thousands of foreigners have joined militant groups in Syria, including women who are encouraged to marry and raise the children of Daesh fighters.



In August, Ahmed and Maytat made their own journey across the border into war-ravaged northern Syria.



By September, she was pregnant with her first child – Abdullah -– and Ahmed was sent to a monthlong military training before deploying to Daesh's front in Ain al-Arab, which is known as Kobani in Kurdish.



On Oct. 8, 2014, Ahmed's brother told Maytat her husband had been killed in combat.



Less than a year after her first husband died, Maytat remarried in order to escape the shelter.



Her second husband, an Afghan known as Abu Abdullah, took her to Raqqa, the de facto capital of Daesh's caliphate.



When Maytat learned Abu Talha had been killed battling the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, she joined up with another militant widow, a Yazidi woman.

...