Drone kills three civilians, four militants in Yemen strike

Three Yemeni civilians were killed when a drone attacked four suspected Al-Qaeda militants in a vehicle in the southern part of the country, residents and an official said Monday.



Residents said the attack in Al-Saeed area of Shabwa province Sunday afternoon was by a United States drone, part of a campaign by President Donald Trump's administration against Yemen's Al-Qaeda branch.



AQAP has exploited two years of civil war to recruit followers and cement its dominance in the central and southern part of Yemen, where an Arab coalition has been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis to try to restore President Abed Rabbou Mansour Hadi to power.

...