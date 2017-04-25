Erdogan accuses researcher of inciting his assassination

Defarges, now a senior fellow at the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI), said all legal paths to challenge Erdogan had been shut off and that the only two options left were civil war or assassination.



Huseyin Aydin, a lawyer representing Erdogan, said in a petition to an Ankara prosecutor that the comments were not a simple expression of opinion, but were "clearly instigating the crime in question," the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.



He said the comments showed how far the hostility against Erdogan had reached in the West, and suggested Defarges should undergo checks for his mental health if he ever came to Turkey.



The comments went viral on social media, with a senior Erdogan adviser calling on the French institute to revoke Defarges' fellowship.

