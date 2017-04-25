Libya rivals agree to end fighting in Italy-backed initiative

In a diplomatic breakthrough, Libya's rival governments agreed to end months of fighting as part of a deal brokered in Rome.



Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano and Italy's ambassador to Libya oversaw the rapprochement, an initiative that follows from indications from the White House that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump would not be materially invested in bringing Libya's warring sides together.



Since the GNA's founding in 2015 as part of an effort to bring warring parties in Libya together under one U.N.-approved government, the eastern House of Representatives has steadfastly refused to acknowledge its legitimacy.

...