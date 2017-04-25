U.S. sanctions 271 in Syrian chemical attack

The Trump administration issued sanctions Monday on 271 people linked to the Syrian agency responsible for producing non-conventional weapons, part of an ongoing U.S. crackdown on Syrian President Bashar Assad's alleged use of chemical weapons.



The U.S. has blamed Assad for an attack earlier this month that killed more than 80 civilians in rebel-held northern Idlib.



Airstrikes on the opposition-held northern town of Khan Sheikhoun which was victim to the sarin attack killed at least four people and wounded 10 others, according to the activist-run Thiqa News Agency and Edlib Media Center.



In northeast Syria, meanwhile, A U.S.-backed alliance of Arab-Kurdish forces entered the key militant-held town of Tabqa as they pursued their campaign against Daesh (ISIS).An airstrike killed eight family members, five of them children, as they fled fighting, according to local activists, who said the strike appeared to have been launched by the U.S.-led coalition.



The family was fleeing fighting in the northern Syrian town of Tabqa when their vehicle was struck, according to the Observatory, which said the five children were between 6 months and 15 years old.

