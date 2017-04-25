Turkish military says struck PKK targets in Iraq's Sinjar, northeastern Syria

The Turkish military has carried out air strikes against Kurdish Workers Party (PKK) militants near Iraq's Sinjar mountains and northeastern Syria to prevent the group from sending weapons and explosives for attacks inside Turkey, it said on Tuesday.



Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has for months said the PKK has taken a foothold in Sinjar region in Iraq's northwest, around 115 km (71 miles) from the Turkish border, and that Ankara would not allow the group to expand its activities there.

...