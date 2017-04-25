Iraqi forces using siege and stealth to evict ISIS from Mosul

Iraqi forces are using siege and stealth tactics to drive ISIS militants out of Mosul's Old City, an Iraqi general said, as his forces sought to minimize casualties among hundreds of thousands of people trapped in the cramped, historic neighborhood.



Assadi said his units were refraining from engaging enemy forces in positions where the militants were holding civilians as human shields.



International aid organisations have estimated the civilian and military death toll at several thousand since the U.S.-backed offensive by government forces to retake Mosul began in October.



The Iraqi military estimate the number of ISIS fighters who remain in Mosul at 200 to 300, mostly foreigners, compared with about 6,000 when the offensive started.

...