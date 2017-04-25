Iran nuclear deal reviewed as uncertainty grows

Iran and major powers were set to review adherence to their 2015 nuclear agreement on Tuesday, as uncertainty grows about the landmark accord's future under US President Donald Trump.



The regular quarterly meeting was expected to hear, as Washington confirmed last week, that Iran is sticking to its deal with the US, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany.



Together with other restrictions and ultra-tight UN inspections, Iran pledged to stay at this level for 10 years and not to enrich uranium above low purities for 15 years.



Iran is not happy either, with critics of President Hassan Rouhani -- facing a tough battle for re-election next month -- charging that the nuclear deal has failed to provide all the promised economic benefits.

...