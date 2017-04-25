Iraqi troops capture largest neighborhood in western Mosul

Iraqi troops on Tuesday drove out ISIS militants from the largest neighborhood in the western half of the city of Mosul, a senior military commander said, a major development in the months-long fight to recapture the country's second-largest city.



In February, the troops started a new push to clear Mosul's western side of ISIS militants, but weeks later their push stalled mainly due to stiff resistance by the Sunni militant group.



To the east of al-Tanek, Iraqi forces have been facing tough resistance from ISIS in Mosul's Old City, an area that stretches along the Tigris River, which divides Mosul into its eastern and western half.

