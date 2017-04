A court in Bahrain Tuesday jailed 36 Shiites convicted of forming a "terrorist" group to attack police, and stripped them of their citizenship, a judicial source said.



Amnesty International on Tuesday accused authorities of "dramatically" escalating the crackdown on perceived critics, with 32 people summoned by the public prosecution within five days.



Amnesty said those summoned included lawyers, rights and political activists and relatives of "victims of human rights violations".

