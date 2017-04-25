US pushes UN to again consider arms embargo on South Sudan

The United States Tuesday urged the divided U.N. Security Council to back an arms embargo and sanctions against South Sudan after the U.N. envoy reported that the war there is worsening.



U.N. envoy David Shearer earlier told the council that the situation was dire after more than three years of war.



After gaining independence from Sudan in 2011, South Sudan descended into war in December 2013, leaving tens of thousands dead and more than 3.5 million people displaced.



In February, South Sudan and the United Nations formally declared a famine in parts of northern Unity State affecting 100,000 people, a disaster that U.N. officials said was "man-made" and could have been averted.

...