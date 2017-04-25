Church bombings aim at Egypt's unity: Coptic Pope

The two church bombings that killed dozens in Egypt this month targeted unity among Muslims and Christians in the most populous Arab nation, Coptic Pope Tawadros II said Tuesday.



Suicide bombers from ISIS attacked two churches in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria on April 9, killing 45 people in the deadliest attacks on Coptic Christians in recent memory.



Copts, who make up about one tenth of Egypt's population of more than 92 million, have been targeted several times in recent months.

