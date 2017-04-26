Council of Europe puts Turkey on notice over rights, democracy

A leading European human rights body Tuesday put Turkey on a watchlist over the crackdown on dissent since last year's coup attempt, rights violations and concerns about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's increased grip on power.



The 47-member Council of Europe is separate from the European Union, but the vote is likely to be a further setback in Turkey's bid to join the EU.



EU lawmakers will debate relations with Turkey Wednesday, the bloc's foreign ministers will discuss the situation Friday and EU leaders are expected to exchange views when they meet over Brexit Saturday.



The European Union has already said Turkey's EU negotiations will cease should Erdogan reinstate death penalty, as he has indicated he might, and the EU official responsible for negotiations with potential new member states has called for a new format of relations with Turkey.

