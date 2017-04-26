Iraqi troops capture major Mosul area

Iraqi troops Tuesday drove out Daesh (ISIS) militants from the largest neighborhood in the western half of the city of Mosul, a senior military commander said, a major development in the monthslong fight to recapture the country's second-largest city.



In February, the troops started a new push to clear Mosul's western side of Daesh militants, but weeks later their push stalled mainly due to stiff resistance by the militant group.



To the east of Al-Tanek, Iraqi forces have been facing tough resistance from Daesh in Mosul's Old City, an area that stretches along the Tigris River, which divides Mosul into its eastern and western halves.



The force's spokesman, Ahmed al-Asadi, said the operation is being conducted from three directions with aerial support from the Iraqi Air Force.

