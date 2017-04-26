Freed Kuwaiti opposition politician calls for reforms

A prominent Kuwaiti opposition politician has called for political reforms in the Gulf state in his first public comments since he was freed from prison last week. An outspoken former Parliament deputy, Musallam al-Barrak was freed Friday after serving a two-year prison sentence for insulting the country's ruler, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah.



Barrak was long at loggerheads with the authorities over changes made to an election law which he and other opposition politicians said were to prevent them taking power.



There has been a series of political trials and authorities have revoked citizenship of some Kuwaitis in the past two years that have drawn rebuke abroad and anger at home.

