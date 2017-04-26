‘March for bread’ protesters reach key Yemen port

Yemeni protesters reached the Red Sea city of Hudaida Tuesday, ending a weeklong march from the capital to demand that the rebel-held port be declared a humanitarian zone. Some 25 protesters made the 225-kilometer walk, dubbed the "March for bread," to call for unrestricted aid deliveries to Yemen, where Iran-backed Houthi rebels have battled government forces allied with a Saudi-led Arab coalition for two years.



United Nations and Russian officials warned Tuesday against any attack by Saudi-led coalition forces on Hudaida, Yemen's fourth most populated city.



The coalition launched an offensive early this year to help Hadi's forces close in on Yemen's entire Red Sea coast, including Hudaida.

...