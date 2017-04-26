Parliament extension can’t exceed a few months: Berri

Speaker Nabih Berri Tuesday said he opposes extending Parliament's term for another year, adding that any extension should be confined to the time it would need to lay the groundwork for elections.



Aoun condemned any plans to extend the Parliament's tenure for a third term, or a return to a political vacuum.



Foreign Minister and Aoun's son-in-law Gebran Bassil said officials were in the process of debating the finer points of a new electoral law.



Parliament was set to hold a legislative session on April 13 to extend its term by another year, but Aoun postponed the session until May 15 in order to make room for further deliberations among political parties.



At that point, the Constitution dictates that the elections ought to be held based on the current electoral system, the 1960 law.



Maronite Patriarch Beshara Rai said he considers an unjustified extension of the lawmakers' term as an exploitation of power.

...