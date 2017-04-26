Turkey condemned for strikes in Iraq, Syria

Turkish warplanes struck suspected Kurdish rebel positions in Iraq and Syria Tuesday, drawing condemnation from Baghdad and criticism from the U.S.-led coalition fighting Daesh (ISIS), which is allied with Kurdish factions in both countries. Syrian activists said the attack killed at least 18 members of the Syrian Kurdish militia known as the People's Protection Units, or YPG, which is a close U.S. ally against Daesh but is seen by Ankara as a terrorist group because of its ties to Turkey's Kurdish rebels.



The YPG said the strikes hit a media center, a local radio station, a communication headquarters and some military posts, killing an undetermined number of fighters in the town of Karachok, in Syria's northeastern Hassakeh province.



Although Turkey regularly carries out airstrikes against PKK targets in northern Iraq, this was the first time it has struck the Sinjar region.



Last year, Turkey sent troops into Syria to back Syrian opposition fighters in the battle against Daesh and curb the expansion of the U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish forces.

...