Yemen aid conference draws $1.1B in pledges

International donors have pledged $1.1 billion for war-torn Yemen, the U.N. secretary-general said Tuesday, appealing to the fighting sides to grant access to humanitarians and revive diplomatic efforts to end a conflict that has killed over 10,000 civilians. Antonio Guterres ended a daylong Yemen aid conference by hailing the "clear generosity and solidarity" of governments and civil society after two years of intensified conflict in the Arab world's poorest country.



The conference, co-sponsored by the United Nations, Switzerland and Sweden, raised pledges for over half of the $2.1 billion sought by the U.N. this year in an appeal that was only 15 percent funded previously.



U.N. officials say the world's largest humanitarian crisis is in Yemen, where 17 million people are classified as food insecure, with 7 million of those facing critical shortages.



The United Nations' humanitarian aid coordination agency, OCHA, says some 18.8 million people need humanitarian or protection assistance in Yemen. By contrast, the U.N. refugee agency says war-depleted Syria has some 13.5 million people in need.

...