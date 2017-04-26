Russia says foiled ISIS attack on far east oil hub Sakhalin

Russia's FSB security service said Wednesday it had foiled an attack by supporters of ISIS on the far eastern island of Sakhalin, an oil and gas hub.



The detentions come as Russia has focused on the threat from extremists originating from ex-Soviet Central Asia following this month's attack on Saint Petersburg metro that killed 15 and has been blamed on a suicide bomber born in Kyrgyzstan.



They also come after ISIS claimed responsibility for an attack on the FSB office in the Russian far eastern city of Khabarovsk last week that killed two.

...