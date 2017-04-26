Kuwait suspect says ISIS planned attacks: media

A suspected member of ISIS has confessed to plotting attacks on targets in Kuwait including the U.S. military and a Shiite religious hall, local media reported Wednesday.



Dhafiri was deported earlier in April to Kuwait where he is now set to stand trial on charges of belonging to a banned organisation and plotting attacks, Al-Rai said.



The five suspects told public prosecutors that suicide bombers had been recruited from outside of Kuwait to carry out the attacks, according to Al-Rai.

...