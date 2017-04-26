ISIS using weaponised drones to defend Syria's Tabqa: activists

ISIS is using weaponised drones to hold off U.S.-backed forces advancing in a key Syrian town, activists said Wednesday, a tactic the extremists have also used in neighbouring Iraq.



With air cover from the U.S.-led coalition, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were locked in clashes inside ISIS-held Tabqa Wednesday, two days after entering the town for the first time.



The extremist group's propaganda agency Amaq acknowledged several times in April that it was using weaponised drones against Kurdish fighters around Tabqa.



The battle for Tabqa is a key phase of the broader offensive for Raqqa, the Syrian heart of ISIS so-called "caliphate" 55 kilometres (34 miles) to the east.

...