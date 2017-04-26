Afghanistan arrests 35 soldiers after attack on base

Authorities have arrested 35 soldiers who served on an army base in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban staged a deadly attack last week, officials said Wednesday, as fears grew they had inside help.



The brutal assault is believed to be the deadliest-ever Taliban attack on a military installation.



The death toll has been unclear, with Afghan officials -- who have been known to minimize casualties in previous attacks -- ignoring earlier calls for exact figures.



"So far 35 people have been detained and are being questioned in connection with the attack," said 209th Corps spokesman Abdul Qahar Aram, adding that they ranked from foot soldiers to colonel.



So-called insider attacks -- when Afghan soldiers and police turn their guns on their colleagues or on international troops -- have been a major problem during the war which began in 2001 .

...