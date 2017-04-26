Spain holds Egyptian, Spaniard with suspected ISIS links

Spanish authorities said Wednesday that they had arrested an Egyptian suspected of facilitating the return of extremists from Iraq and Syria and a Spaniard who allegedly recruited people for ISIS.



The arrests in the southeastern city of Teulada and the enclave of Ceuta in northern Morocco came a day after Spanish police detained four men with alleged links to people involved in the Brussels airport and metro attacks last year.



Spain has seen far fewer citizens travelling abroad to join the ranks of ISIS than other European countries.

...