Turkish opposition to challenge referendum at European court

Turkey's main opposition party said Wednesday it would challenge the outcome of the country's April 16 referendum on expanding the president's powers at the European Court of Human Rights a day after a high court rejected its appeal.



CHP spokeswoman Selin Sayek Boke announced the party's decision to take the appeal to the Strasbourg, France-based court after the country's high administrative court rejected its bid to have the electoral authority's decision on the unstamped ballot papers overturned.



The electoral authority is expected to confirm the official results of the vote later this week.

...