Qatar says Iraq had 'full knowledge' of hostage deal

Qatar said Wednesday that the deal to secure the recent release of a hunting party kidnapped in southern Iraq went ahead with the "full knowledge" of Baghdad.



It was the first official statement made by the normally secretive government in Doha since the release last week of the 24 Qataris and two Saudis held hostage since December 2015 .



Abadi told a news conference on Tuesday that Qatari negotiators had landed in Baghdad with "hundreds of millions of dollars" in ransom money before the hostages were freed.

...