Mass funeral for dozens slain in attack on Syria evacuees

Hundreds of tearful mourners attended a mass funeral Wednesday for loved ones killed in a suicide bombing on a convoy of evacuees, in one of the Syrian war's most gruesome attacks.



At least 150 people, including 72 children, were killed on April 15 in an explosion targeting evacuees from Fuaa and Kafraya, two Shiite-majority villages under siege in northwestern Syria.



The suicide car bombing in Rashidin, west of Syria's second city Aleppo, was one of the most devastating attacks of the six-year war that has killed at least 320,000 .



Sayyida Zeinab has been hit by several deadly bombings since the start of Syria's war in 2011, including twin attacks in March that killed 74 people.

