Yemen govt seeks UN oversight of port: prime minister

The Yemeni government has proposed to the United Nations that it monitors the rebel-held port of Hodeidah to ensure that no arms are smuggled through it, the prime minister said on Wednesday.



A Saudi-led military coalition backing the internationally-recognized government in its war against the Houthi rebels has been preparing an assault on Hodeidah.



The alliance maintains a near-blockade of Yemen's ports, including Hodeidah, where most cranes have been destroyed by coalition air strikes.



Prime Minister Ahmed Obeid bin Daghr repeated allegations that the Iran-aligned Houthis are smuggling weapons into Yemen through Hodeidah and said his government has proposed that the United Nations supervise the port to head off a possible attack.



The United Nations says two-thirds of Yemen's 26 million people need assistance to avert famine.

