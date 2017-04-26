Turkish warplanes kill 6 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq: army

Turkish warplanes hit Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq on Wednesday and killed six militants, the military said, in a second day of cross-border raids.



A military statement said the air strikes targeted the Zap region, the Turkish name for a river which flows across the Turkish-Iraqi border and is known as Zab in Iraq.



On Tuesday, Turkish planes bombed Kurdish targets in Iraq's Sinjar region and northeast Syria, killing about 70 militants inside the two neighboring states, according to a Turkish military statement.



The Turkish army also reported on Wednesday cross-border mortar fire from two areas inside Syria -- one believed to be under the control of Syrian government forces and the other by Kurdish YPG militants.

...