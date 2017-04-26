Turkish army, Kurdish militia exchange fire across Syria border

Turkey's military outposts on the border with Syria came under fire from Kurdish militia across the frontier, the army said on Wednesday, a day after Turkish warplanes bombed groups in northeastern Syria and Iraq affiliated to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).



Four outposts of the Turkish army along the Syria border were attacked on Wednesday with artillery and mortar shells, the army said.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor reported clashes between Kurdish fighters and Turkish forces along the border near Darbasiya.



Tensions in the area escalated after Turkish warplanes struck Kurdish targets in Iraq's Sinjar region and northeast Syria, killing about 70 inside the two neighboring states, according to a Turkish military statement.

...