Tensions rise after Turkish attack on Syrian Kurds

Turkey's military outposts on the border with Syria came under fire from Kurdish militia across the frontier, the army said Wednesday, a day after Turkish warplanes bombed groups in northeastern Syria and Iraq affiliated to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).



Four outposts of the Turkish army along the Syria border were attacked Wednesday with artillery and mortar shells, the army said.



Three of the attacks were carried out from territory held by the U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG militia, while the other originated from a region under the control of the Syrian government.



Elsewhere, Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said France came to the conclusion that Assad's government was responsible for the attack on the opposition-held town of Khan Sheikhoun after comparing samples from a 2013 sarin attack in Syria that matched the new ones.



Ayrault said French intelligence showed that only Syrian government forces could have launched such an attack – by a bomber taking off from the Shayrat air base, which was later targeted in a retaliatory U.S. missile strike.

