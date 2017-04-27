Mourning and joy for Egypt’s Christians as pope visits

Egypt's Christians are still mourning fellow members of the Coptic Orthodox community murdered this month by militants, but there is also joy ahead of Pope Francis's visit this weekend.



It will be the Argentine pontiff's first visit to the Arab world's most populous nation where the population is 90 percent Muslim.



The threat remains ever-present, however, as the militants have threatened further attacks against the Copts who make up some 10 percent of Egypt's population of more than 90 million.



While the overwhelming majority of Egypt's Christians are Coptic Orthodox, Roman Catholics have also lived in the country since the fifth century.



Saturday, Pope Francis will lead a mass at a Cairo sports stadium bringing together all of the Catholic churches: the Catholic Coptic church, the Armenian, Maronite and Greek Catholic churches.



The visit comes 17 years after Pope Jean-Paul II came to Egypt in a trip that had a lasting impact.

...