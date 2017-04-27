Gaza power cuts causing humanitarian crisis: World Bank

Constant fuel shortages and insufficient infrastructure have brought about a "humanitarian crisis" for Palestinians in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, the World Bank said Thursday.



In a report ahead of an international donor conference next week, it said Thursday that foreign aid alone cannot rescue the stagnant Palestinian economy without practical changes and Israeli cooperation.



Gaza's sole electricity plant frequently runs out of fuel for its generators and rations power supplies to as little as four hours per day.



The Islamist Hamas movement seized power in Gaza in 2007 from the Ramallah-based Fatah organisation of Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.



Protests broke out in January over the power cuts, which the Gaza health ministry warned could have "dangerous consequences" for patients.

