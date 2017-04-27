Faith, politics clash as Egypt's Al-Azhar pressed to reform

When Pope Francis visits Egypt's Al-Azhar this week, he will find support for his message of peace in the venerable Islamic authority praised as a bulwark against extremism.



Al-Azhar had been at the centre of a messy collision between politics and theology since President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi began campaigning for religious reforms, with profound implications for Islamic doctrine.



Al-Azhar and its Grand Imam Ahmed al-Tayeb have warily endorsed Sisi's call for reforms.



Dating back almost 1,000 years, the prestigious institution runs a university and schools across the country, and thousands of international students from as far as China come to study religion and return home as clerics.



Sisi's calls for reforms emboldened secular and modernist critics of Al-Azhar as well as clerics seeking influence with the president.



One such cleric, endowments minister Mokhtar Gomaa who runs the country's mosques, decided to impose a written Friday prayer sermon on all preachers to weed out extremist rhetoric, which Sisi had demanded.



Al-Azhar mutinied, forcing Gomaa to back down, and Sisi distanced himself from the attempt.



Secular and reformist critics of Al-Azhar also felt encouraged by Sisi.

