EU-Turkey ties 'severely hit' by Ankara developments: Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a lower house of parliament Bundestag session in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Germany's Merkel wants to limit Brexit fallout
Erdogan says would be 'easier' if EU rejects Turkey bid
Germany's Merkel does not expect more EU departures after Brexit
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Germany's Merkel wants to limit Brexit fallout
Erdogan says would be 'easier' if EU rejects Turkey bid
Germany's Merkel does not expect more EU departures after Brexit
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE